Keep Your Money, We Want DP Ruto’s Wheelbarrows – Section Of Luo Youth Tell Raila Odinga

A section of Nyanza youth has rebuked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga for criticizing the donations made by Deputy President William Ruto.

According to the group dubbed Nyanza Youth Movement for Ruto 2022, Odinga is selfish with his resources yet he is first to castigate the DP when he makes donations to the youths.

In videos circulated online, the section of youth expressed their displeasure with Raila claiming that they have supported him for years during elections yet there is nothing to see for their support.

For instance, they now welcome the donations by DP Ruto adding that they play a huge role in cushioning the youth and their hustles.

“Whatever tools the DP has been donating to the youth are what these young people use to get income yet some people have been going around criticizing him. This is an indication that they are not in touch with the needs of a common man,” said one of the youths.

Another said, “We’ve supported ODM for years. We need wheelbarrows being donated by the DP. With all your resources you have never brought us food or wheelbarrows. Stay with your money together with your fellow rich people.”

These remarks come just days after Ruto visited Kisii county, with more indications that he is expected to tour the Nyanza region in the coming recent days.

Speaking in Mombasa last week while in the company of the County’s Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Odinga said he is ready to battle it out with Ruto.

“Baba hajachoka, ako tayari, je mko tayari? Kwa hivo mwachane na wale wezi ambao wanahujumu mali ya wananchi…wakishaiba, wanaingia kanisani eti anatoa kwa Mungu…eti yeye ni mkarimu…anarudi nayo pande hii ingine eti anatoa mchango ya wheelbarrow,” he said.

The former Prime Minister’s visit was preceded by a similar tour made by the second in command.

