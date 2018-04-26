Keep Your Deputy Governors Busy To Avoid Idle Minds – DP William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has told Governors to to keep their Deputies busy so as to avoid them being idle. He said that the idleness was the reason the deputy governors behaviors.

He reacted to video of Kirinyaga Deputy governor Peter Ndambiri who was caught pants down with a married woman in a lodging.

“To avoid the great risk of the devil engaging idle minds in your offices, because you have kept your deputies jobless, is really risky. So please it is important that the relationship between governors and their deputies is worked out so that the devil doesn’t have the space to use any idle mind to drive any evil agenda,” said the deputy president while closing the Devolution conference in Kakamega.

Governors have been having issues with their technocrat deputy governors and had opted to give less responsibilities to the deputy governor to sort of reduce their influence.

