Keep Supporting Leopards, Patrick Aussems Urges Fans

Support leopards
AFC Leopards Coach Patrick Aussems. [Courtesy]

Leopards were served a 3-1 humbling by Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenyan Premier League on Sunday.

It was their first defeat in the top-flight in six outings, and head coach Patrick Aussems is urging fans not to give up on them.

The Belgian attributed the heavy loss to “individual mistakes.”

“We lost yesterday due to individual mistakes, but that’s part of the game. Who has never made a mistake? So AFC fans, keep supporting your players. They need you to build a bright future.”

Leopards turned to their youth system for talents after mass exodus in the last transfer window and Fifa ban.

