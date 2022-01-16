Keep Supporting Leopards, Patrick Aussems Urges Fans

Leopards were served a 3-1 humbling by Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenyan Premier League on Sunday.

It was their first defeat in the top-flight in six outings, and head coach Patrick Aussems is urging fans not to give up on them.

The Belgian attributed the heavy loss to “individual mistakes.”

Read: Worst Performance Gave Us Win, Leopards Coach Patrick Aussems Says

“We lost yesterday due to individual mistakes, but that’s part of the game. Who has never made a mistake? So AFC fans, keep supporting your players. They need you to build a bright future.”

Leopards turned to their youth system for talents after mass exodus in the last transfer window and Fifa ban.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...