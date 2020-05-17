Keep the Doctored Data to Yourselves – Kenyans Tell IEBC After Uploading Election Data 3 Years Later

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has over the weekend uploaded the 2017 General Election Data on on it website, close to three years after the elections were concluded.

According to the data, the number of registered voters in the Register of Voters rose from 14,388,781 in 2013 to 19,611,423 in 2017.

Out of the total registered voters, 17.4 percent were aged between 18-25 years, a slight increase from 17 percent in 2013. In terms of gender, 47 percent of the registered voters were female while 53 percent were male.

The total number of youth between 18-35 years represented 51 percent of the total number of registered voters.

Registration of Kenyan citizens residing outside the country as voters recorded an increase from 2,637 in 2013 to 4,224 in 2017.

A total of 14,523 candidates contested in the August 8, 2017 General Election out of which 4,002 were independent candidates.

The number of polling stations rose to 40,883, from 31,981 in 2013. In addition, there was a total of 103 polling stations in prisons and 10 polling stations outside the country namely: Uganda (2), Tanzania (3), Rwanda (2), Burundi (1) and South Africa (2).

The voter turnout for the August 2017 presidential election was 78 percent as compared to the 2013 General Election, which recorded a higher voter turnout of 86 percent. In terms of rejected votes, the 2017 presidential election recorded 81,685 rejected votes compared to 2013 which had 108,975 representing a 25 percent reduction.

According to Martha Karua, the data was much needed during post-election petitions, and not now.

“We needed it earlier when our petitions were ongoing not long after when it may have been doctored,” she tweeted.

We needed it earlier when our petitions were ongoing not long after when it may have been doctored! https://t.co/Ahrn01yjMp — Martha Karua (@MarthaKarua) May 17, 2020

Here are reactions from other Kenyans:-

Waaauh!

That was really quick.

2017 was just the other day! — NYACHOTI SAMBU (@fredsambu) May 16, 2020

You have killed Democracy in Kenya continuously, you've installed rejected people in top leadership against the will of the people, one day this will come to an end! — ItsTrevorKE🇰🇪 (@ItsTrevorKe) May 16, 2020

You were asked to open the servers but you chose to disobey that court order. Many Kenyans lost their lives because of your incompetency and political inclination. You're now posting this bullshit for what purpose, you can twirl in the wind you motherfuckers! — Mogaka (@DouglasMyles10) May 16, 2020

Election data from which server, you jokers? It takes 3 years for you to upload stuff from your own systems? — Mutabaruka (@kapitimani) May 16, 2020

Keep your doctored numbers to yourself, you are the most incompetent and crooked electoral body since independence, that's why the presidential election was nullified. — Das kapital (@davemutegi) May 16, 2020

