Kebs Seizes Sub-standard Masks at Quickmart, Ruai

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) on Wednesday seized 211 boxes of Promo King Disposable masks after stripping the brand of its standard mark permit.

The agency said that 58 boxes containing 50 pieces and 53 boxes containing 25 pieces of the masks on sale at Quick Mart Supermarket in Ruai had failed standard quality tests.

“Nairobi Market Surveillance team today (Wednesday) at Quick Mart (Ruai Branch) seized non-complying Promo Kings brand disposable masks,” KEBS said.

Kebs also seized 20 brands of detergents; sanitizers, shampoos and disinfectants at Hardy Karen after a tip off from a customer. The standard mark permits for the products manufactured by Oracle Chemical ltd had expired in 2019.

“This raid was initiated by a complaint,” the KEBS statement reads.

