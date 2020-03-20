KEBS Seizes 8 Fake Sanitizer Brands In Nairobi, Nakuru

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has heightened its crackdown on fake sanitizers within Nairobi and Nakuru, seizing eight counterfeit brands.

Yesterday, KEBS announced that the Directorate of Criminal Investition (DCI) detectives had launched a manhunt on the manufacturers of the eight brands.

“We received information from members of the public that, some traders are selling sanitizers without the standardization mark (SM) from KEBS, meaning they are fake, and we are working with the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) to nab the manufacturers who are on the run,” KEBS Director Peter Gaigwara stated.

For further information on sanitizers and masks. Click on the link below to find out more from our very own Ahmed Antar Amin, KEBS Head of Inspection, during an interview with #KTN earlier on today. @AAhmeyow @KtnMornigXpress @IndustryKE @bnjinu https://t.co/EGVh9odUCu https://t.co/UpJAl5sSiC — KEBS KENYA (@KEBS_ke) March 19, 2020

The brands that were seized include 0-Germs (Nakuru), San Gel (Dulax Enterprises, Kariobangi), Vicente (Vicente Caps, Thika Road), Angelicas Luxury (A & J London South C), OPTZAR Advanced (Opttum Enterprises Ltd), Pure Magic (AROMAKARE Ltd, Lunga Lunga Square) and Dulax, Lulu (Map Cleaning Services Ltd).

In addition, KEBS also released a list of Sanitizers that have been approved with the standardization mark and urged Kenyans to be careful while making their purchases.

On March 19, 2020, the government announced that Kenyans would receive free alcohol-based hand sanitizers in a bid to curb the coronavirus menace.

So far, as on Thursday morning, Kenya has recorded seven cases of COVID-19 with the latest being a couple that traveled from Dubai and a Burundian national.

Since the outbreak was reported, hand sanitizers have disappeared from supermarket shelves while other business owners have opted to hike prices.

Through a memo by head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the state said it would liaise with the oil industry to distribute free sanitizers.

“The government is desirous of distributing affordable sanitizers to the general public. To this end, corporations in the oil industry have volunteered to produce alcohol-based sanitizers for distribution for free to the general public,” read the memo in part.

Kinyua added, “KPC will liaise with the oil industry players, who have expressed willingness to produce the sanitizers, for the expedited manufacture and distribution. Further, KPC will implement an accountability framework to ensure that the ethanol is utilized for the manufacture and distribution of the sanitizers,” Kinyua stated in a memo.

Kinyua also ordered the release of ethanol held over offenses to help in the making of the hand sanitizers.

