KEBS Raids Outlets Selling Fake Sanitizers in Nairobi

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) yesterday conducted raids and seized uncertified sanitizers products produced by Laser Chemicals at Saika Estate, Jirani Court along Kangundo road in Nairobi.

The raid was conducted by the KEBS market surveillance team led by Nicholas Nzesya.

The KEBS team has been on the lookout and has collaborated with members of the public to prowl on unscrupulous traders manufacturing and selling substandard and uncertified sanitizers.

Speaking after the raid, KEBS managing director Col (Rtd) Bernard Njiriani cautioned manufacturers who are taking advantage of the Covid 19 pandemic to enrich themselves by selling substandard uncertified sanitizers that they will be arrested, prosecuted and denied permits for their businesses.

READ:

“Even as we continue to support MSMEs and job creation in the country, we must be cognizant of the fact that anyone who risks the lives of other citizens by not following due procedures of doing business will be dealt with according to the law,” said Njiriani.

The MD further said that KEBS will accelerate their market surveillance activities and called upon members of the public to help them nab the culprits in line with the government directive of individual responsibility in helping curb the coronavirus.

Laser Chemicals who did not possess KEBS permit to produce sanitizers were using high levels of ethanol that are not and do not meet the required measurements/ composition as required by the standards body.

KEBS had previously seized and published 12 sanitizers that were sub-standard.

READ:

Members of the public are urged to be on the lookout for fake sanitizers.

To check the validity of the Standardization Mark permit on sanitizers, one should send the code (numbers) underneath the Standardization Mark logo to 20023 (i.e. type message SM#Code and

SMS to 20023) to get product manufacturing details and permit validity status or ISM#code for imported products.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu