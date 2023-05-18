Kebs Names Esther Ngari as Managing Director Following Njiraini’s Suspension

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has replaced suspended Managing Director Bernard Njiraini Esther Ngari in an acting capacity.

The Kebs board also appointed Bernard Nguyo as acting Director Quality Assurance and Inspection while Zachariah Lukorito was named the acting Director for Standards Development and Trade.

Njiraini was among 27 government officials sent packing for aiding the release of expired sugar that was earmarked for destruction in 2018.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Wednesday evening announced that the suspensions had been instigated by two ministries – the National Treasury and Investments and Trade – pending investigations into the matter. Read: Kebs Investigating Kinder Joy Chocolate over Links with Salmonella Outbreak

Kebs had deemed the 20,000 bags of sugar unfit for human consumption and directed that it be converted into industrial ethanol. "The industrial ethanol conversion was to be implemented under the joint supervision of Kebs and Nema under a multiagency framework. It has since been established that the consignment was irregularly diverted and unprocedurally released. Further, the conditions relating to open and competitive enlisting of the distiller were breached and the applicable taxes were not paid," said Koskei. Other suspended officers came from the National Police Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), Port Health Services. Others are the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA), Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis), the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). Those from Kebs included; Njiraini (Managing Director), Geoffrey Murira, Hilda Keror, Liston Lagat, Rono Birgen, Stephen Owuor and Peter Olima.

