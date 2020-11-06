KEBS MD Bernard Njiraini Off The Hook As Court Stops His Arrest Over Ksh2.7 Billion Tender

The High Court has temporary stopped the arrest and prosecution of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) managing director Bernard Njiraini over a Ksh2.7 billion tender scandal.

The Parliamentary Public Investments Committee (PIC) had recommended that Njiraini be arrested and prosecuted for the tender irregularly awarded to EAA Company Ltd and Auto Terminal Japan.

PIC found that the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity to Standard Services for used motor vehicles, mobile equipment and used spare parts tender was awarded to blacklisted Japanese companies.

In the tender, the companies were tasked with pre-inspection and pre-verification of motor vehicles at their countries of origin before importation to Kenya.

In their report, PIC asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe the contracts, recommending that Njiraini be held liable, personally.

However, Njiraini filed a petition seeking to block the implementation of the report, so long as it sought to hold him liable personally.

He was to be charged alongside Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Industrialization and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

The recommendations were to b implemented within 60 days, since October 13 when the report was officially adopted in Parliament.

The order was issued by Justice Pauline Nyamweya.

