KEBS MD Bernard Njiraini Arrested By EACC Officers For Allegedly Frustrating Bribery Probe

Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Managing director Bernard Njiraini was on Thursday morning arrested by Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) officers.

According to the Nation, Njiraini has been taken to EACC headquarters for processing and statement recording.

“Today, EACC arrested Mr. Benard Njiraini as a penal consequence of failing to comply with a Notice issued to him pursuant to Section 27 and Section 66 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003. This is with a view of obtaining the said documents and preferring charges against him for his contravention,” EACC said in statement.

EACC has been looking into the alleged procurement irregularities and payment of bribes.

This is in respect of awards for tenders for provision pre-export conformity of goods, used motor vehicles, mobile equipment and spare parts.

Njiraini took over at the standardization body in August 2019 following the exit of Charles Ongwae who is facing abuse-of-office charges.

He was appointed by Agriculture CS Peter Munya even after he emerged the sixth best candidate.

Documents tabled before the National Assembly Trade and Industry Committee indicated that Geoffrey Karau emerged the best candidate with 76 per cent followed by Nixon Sigei, with 74 per cent, and Martin Chesire came in third with 72 per cent.

The current MD emerged sixth with 64 per cent.

On May 25, four KEBS officials were apprehended in connection with a Sh12 million fraud.

The four were among seven KEBS officers based in Kisumu who were faced charges of abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, false accounting, stealing, neglect of official duty and conspiracy to defeat justice.

More Follows

