Kebs Investigating Kinder Joy Chocolate over Links with Salmonella Outbreak

The Kenya Bureau of Investigations has launched investigations into Italian candy maker Ferrero after it emerged that some of its popular products had been withdrawn from some international markets. The products in question include Kinder Joy Surprise Eggs which are popular with children in Kenya.

Kebs Managing Director, Bernard Njiraini, told the Business Daily that samples of the Italian firm’s products marketed in Kenya will be evaluated for safety before a decision was made.

“We shall take samples for the test to ascertain they are ok,” Njiraini said.

The European Authorities have recalled Ferrero’s products after the Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs were linked to a Salmonella outbreak in Europe, including Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause gastroenteritis when it affects the gut. Symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever.

The UK’s food safety agency (FSA) advised consumers to avoid using certain batches of Kinder Surprise products.

“Ferrero has recalled selected batches of Kinder Surprise eggs because of the possible presence of salmonella. If you have bought the below product, do not eat it. Instead, please contact Ferrero to obtain a full refund,” the FSA said.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall,” Tina Potter, FSA Head of Incidents, said in a statement.

Kebs did not comment on whether any incidences in Kenya had been reported. However, supermarkets across the country are still selling the product, with some even holding promotions for the Easter season.

According to the BBC, 63 people, including young children have fallen ill.

Ferrero is one of the world’s largest chocolate and candy brands. The company is headquartered in Italy and owns popular brands such as Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tacs.

