KEBS Bans Sale Of Rumate Animal Feed Over Alleged Link To Death Of MP’s Cows

Kenya Bureau of Standards (KeBS) has suspended the sale and distribution of an animal feed supplement that is said to have led to the death of 24 cows last weekend.

In an announcement in a local daily, the standards body banned the sale of Rumate animal feed until investigations are concluded.

Dealers with stock of the animal feed supplement have been advised to contact KEBS and the Director of Veterinary Services with immediate effect.

Farmers have on the other hand been asked not to give the supplement to their livestock until safety concerns about the product are addressed.

On Sunday, Emurua-Dikir MP Johana Ng’eno threatened to sue the company that supplied feeds that led to the death of his cows worth Sh2.5 million.

The feeds products had a January 28, 2022 expiry date, but the cows are said to have started dying within five minutes of consuming the product.

“I will take legal action against them for selling uncertified feeds and also for selling to me feeds that they knew to be poisonous. They have caused me grave devastation on my investment,” he told a local publication.

According to Olekisiara farm manager Fredrick Mutai, the cows started dropping one after the other shortly after feeding on the animal product.

“The cows began shivering, foaming in the mouth and running wild before dropping dead one after the other five minutes after minerals salt,” he said.

Mutai’s co-worker Luke Evans, said that it was their first time to use the product. He also noted that they consulted before feeding it to the herd.

“We followed keenly the instructions given by the product supplier. He told us the ration for each cow is 200 grammes per day mixed with other general animals feeds. That is what exactly what we did,” he said.

Mr Mutai also stated that the cows that did not feed on the mineral were not affected.

“There is no doubt that the product is to blame for the death of the cows,” he added.

