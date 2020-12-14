KEBS Bans Importation Of 2013 Used Cars Arriving After December 31

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has ruled out an extension of imported used cars’ age limit from the current eight years.

In a notice issued on Monday to importers of second hand/used motor vehicles including returning residents, diplomatic staff and the general public, KEBS stated that only right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles whose year of first registration is from January 1, 2014, and later shall be allowed into the country effective January 1, 2021.

Any 2013 vehicle registered in 2013 arriving after December 31 shall be rejected at the importer’s expense, KEBS said.

“All vehicles issued with such certificates must arrive at the Port of Destination / Entry by 31st December 2020, ” the notice reads in part.

KEBS added, “vehicles exported to Kenya shall be expected to comply with KS1515:2000 – Kenya Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles while vehicles from countries where KEBS has an inspection agency (i.e. Japan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Thailand, Singapore and South Africa) shall be accompanied with a Certificate of Roadworthiness (CoR) issued by the agencies appointed by KEBS.”

The notice comes slightly over a week after motor vehicle importers asked the government to give them a three months blanket waiver to import and reduce the backlog of vehicles stuck overseas.

Car Importers Association National Chairman Peter Otieno argued that the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the arrival of some units ordered in March and May.

