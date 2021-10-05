KDF Widows, Widowers Risk Losing Pension Benefits if they Remarry

Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) widows and widowers will not receive pension benefits once they remarry or cohabit with others as husband and wife.

In rules gazetted by Defence CS Monica Juma and PS Ibrahim Mohamed on September 17, no payments will be made to a widow or widower who abandons children of a deceased KDF soldier.

The payment can, however, still be made to an approved guardian.

Read: Woman Charged with Stealing Sh834,000 from KDF Canteen

“The board shall cease payment of the pension from the date next following remarriage or cohabitation upon confirmation of the same,” KDF (Pensions and Gratuities) (Officers and Service Members) Regulations, 2021, read.

“Where there is no widower or widow, or if the widow abandons any child of the deceased, the KDF committee may pay the pension to an approved guardian,” the new rules read.

Pension for the child shall cease upon the marriage of the child, with the cut off age set at 24 years.

Read Also: Former KDF Officer Peter Mugure Sues Ministry of Defence for Stopping Salary

The new regulations also indicate that no widow or widower will be entitled to payment unless the marriage was recognised by law.

The Marriage Act recognises unions initiated by religious denominations, civil marriage and customary rites.

Pensions and gratuities, as provided in the rules will be paid within 90 days of an officer’s death or retirement.

“Pension or gratuity shall be paid within 90 days from the date of retirement or from the date of the death of an officer or service member, except where such payment is delayed by court cases,” they read.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...