KDF Soldier, Policeman Who Shot At Each Other In Mistaken Identity Case Succumb To Gunshot Wounds

A policeman and Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier who shot at each other in the case of mistaken identity in Bura Garissa County have succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

The officers mistook each other as terrorists hence opened fire that resulted in serious injuries.

The events leading to the confrontation detailed a policeman, Constable Emmanuel Ngao who was reportedly challenged by the two KDF officers identified as Senior Private David Mbugua and Jeremy Malusi.

As of yesterday, they were in critical condition in Bura East Sub-County Hospital.

The incident was confirmed by Garissa Police Commander who added that investigations had been launched to determine exactly what happened with a comprehensive report to be issued later in the day.

"The three officers sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to Bura East Sub-County hospital in critical condition," Fafi police commander said George Sangalo. Tension has been high in the region after KDF soldiers killed five members of the Al Shabaab militia during a foiled attack on Somali Security Forces (SSF) stationed in Bilis Qooqani two weeks ago. Through a statement, KDF said about 20 Al Shabaab terrorists attacked the SSF station from three different directions at around 12:30 AM hence the repulsive attack. Read Also: KDF Soldiers Kill 5 Al-Shabaab Militants In Foiled Night Attack On Somali Forces "After Al gunfight, KDF troops had killed five (5) Al Shabaab terrorists, they also recovered five (5) AK 47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition. KDF will continue to work closely with SSF in support of operations to restore peace and reduce the threat posed by Al-Shabaab,' read the statement in part. KDF soldiers moved into Somalia in 2011 in an operation dubbed Linda Nchi after a series of kidnappings along the Kenya-Somalia border. In February 2012 Kenya agreed to re-hat its forces under the African Union Mission in Somalia AMISOM after capturing the port city of Kismayu. Kenya and other countries contributing soldiers to Amisom are expected to exit by December 2021.