KDF Soldier Nabbed For Attempting To Detonate Smoke Grenade At Ex-wife’s Busia Home

DCI detectives have apprehended a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier for attempting to detonate a smoke grenade at his ex-wife’s home in Busia.

The officer who has been identified as Denis Ochieng and is based in Mandera, is said to have been in an argument over custody of their children.

An agitated Ochieng is said to have taken the grenade out of his military jacket after he was asked to await the arrival of his in-laws.

“Having been asked to wait for his wife’s parents to arrive and hold a discussion on his demands, the agitated KDF Sergeant Denis Ochieng based at a Mandera paraunit took the grenade from his military jacket, throwing it on the compound before taking to his heels,” DCI said via Twitter.

Luckily, the grenade did not explode. Ochieng then took it and disposed of it in a nearby river.

Eyewitnesses alerted the police who swung into action and effected the arrest.

“His apprehension was reported to the @kdfinfo military police who also swung to the scene, teaming up with Butula-based detectives in the ongoing search for the disposed grenade,” DCI added.

