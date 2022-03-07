KDF Soldier Kills Girlfriend After Fight Over Woman’s Shoes Found At His House

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend after an argument on Sunday.

John Gitau Mary is alleged to have stabbed Phoebe Kaele in Utawala area, Nairobi, after the latter found the soldier with another woman, in a suspected love triangle.

Phoebe, a KDF officer based in Modica Garisson, Garissa, had paid Gitau a surprise visit only to find a woman’s pair of shoes on his doorstep leading to a confrontation.

Apparently, Phoebe demanded to know the owner of the shoes, sparking a fierce quarrel.

Police reports indicate Gitau then picked a kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased in the neck.

The owner of the pair of shoes was later identified as Hilda Kobia Kajuju, also a soldier based at Kahawa Garrison.

She is also being held and is helping police with investigations into the incident.

The scene was processed by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the weapon recovered in the bathroom.

The body of the deceased is lying at Forces Memorial Shujaa Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

