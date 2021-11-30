KDF Soldier Gets Five-year Jail Term for Recruitment Fraud

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for recruitment malpractices.

Corporal Fred Kiptum Kiplagat was convicted on Monday, November 29 by a Court Martial sitting at Lang’ata Barracks in Nairobi.

The members of the court led by Colonel Lucas Teimuge and Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi found the serviceman guilty of obtaining money by false pretense, desertion from duty and issuing a fake KDF recruitment calling letter.

Corporal Kiptum was convicted to two years in jail for obtaining Ksh300,000 from Charles Kipkorir on April 4, 2021, pretending that he was in a position to help recruit his son Brian Kipkemoi into the military.

He was also convicted to two years in prison for obtaining Ksh102,500 from Brian Kipkemoi on the same day pretending that he was in a position to influence his recruitment into the military.

“Further, Corporal Kiptum was sentenced to a year in jail for issuing a fake calling letter to the complainant, an act he ought to have known constitutes a criminal offense,” KDF said in a statement.

Corporal Kiptum was handed an additional six months in prison for deserting his place of work for 90 days without official leave until his arrest on May 3, 2021.

The court ruled that all the sentences will run concurrently.

The accused was given 14 days to lodge an appeal if dissatisfied with the decision of the court.

