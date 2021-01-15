KDF Soldier Adams Rhova Who Perished In Tuesday Crash Was Set To Wed in Coming Months

On Tuesday, a Kenya Air Force plane crashed at the Tsavo East National Park, Taita Taveta county, claiming the lives of four military officers.

Aboard the Harbin Y-12 model aircraft that had left the Kenya Air Force Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, Nairobi, was a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer, Adams Rhova.

Rhova, was among the four officers who perished during the morning accident whose cause is yet to be revealed.

According to the Nation, Rhova who only turned 30 on December 12, was set to marry the love of his life some time this year.

The lucky lady could have been Sandra Kadzo who was introduced to the Rhovas early this year.

“He was planning to marry his fiancée, whom he introduced to the family early this year. He had many other big plans for Kulesa people and as matter of fact, he was the family’s mentor,” Rhova’s elder brother Alpha Rhova told the daily.

He had announced his grand plans just 20 days ago when he took his entire family on holiday in Malindi.

The lastborn in the family of three grew up in Kulesa village, Garsen, Tana River county.

In Kulesa, the fallen soldier was a hero of sorts for his works of charity and preaching against violence.

Salama location chief Peter Jilo remembered the soldier as a “son and torch” that cannot be replaced.

“His death has broken my heart into many pieces; it feels like I’ve lost my own flesh and blood. Only God knows our pain,” he said.

Rhova was a student at the University of Nairobi (UoN) where he pursued a degree in Education for two years.

He dropped out to join the military and it is here that he trained as a pilot.

It remains unknown when he will be laid to rest.

