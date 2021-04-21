KDF Officer, Prison Warder & Police Corporal Arrested for Conducting Unwarranted Arrests in Nairobi

Police in Nairobi are holding three security officers arrested for conducting unwarranted arrests in the Central Business District.

The three, who include a Kenya Defence Forcers (KDF) officer, a prison warder and an Administration Police (AP) officer, were arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Police Corporal Cliff Ombati, KDF Lance Corporal Ben Shiundu and Prison Warder Eugine Shivachi made a mockery of the multi-agency spirit in fighting crime, by uniting to commit crime instead of complimenting each other’s efforts in guaranteeing the public safety and security of Kenyans.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the DCI said Shiundu from 15 Kenya Army in Mariakani and Shivachi stationed at Wajir GK Prison traveled from their stations to join Ombati who attached to Uhuru Camp and assigned themselves duties in the heart of Nairobi’s CBD.

“They embarked on effecting illegal arrest of boda boda riders on trumped-up charges and demanding bribes from them,” DCI said.

They are reported to have flagged one Cyrus Mwangi, a boda boda rider along City Hall way before seizing his motorbike.

The three, the DCI said, started harassing the rider and demanded a Sh4,000 bribe to release the motorcycle.

“…a curious onlooker alerted uniformed Police officers on patrol. The two officers Reagan Akiko and Shukri Abdi, responded swiftly but were met by a hail of kicks and blows from the officers of the law turned criminals,” added DCI.

“It took the combined efforts of the officers on patrol and members of the public, to subdue the three miscreants who had left their places of duty hundreds of kilometers away, to reap from the sweat of hardworking Kenyans.”

The two officers, who suffered serious injuries, managed to recover two handcuffs from the suspects.

Lance Corporal Shiundu has since been handed over to military Police for further action in accordance with military doctrines, the DCI said.

The other two officers are in custody at the Central Police Station pending their arraignment in court tomorrow, to answer to charges of, among others, demanding by menace and impersonation.

