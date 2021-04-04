KDF Officer Killed After Squabble with Wife in Kahawa Wendani

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer died last night after a squabble with his wife at Kahawa Wendani in Kiambu’s Ruiru sub-county.

The wife, Violet Asale aged 27, is said to have attacked the military man using her teeth, killing him.

“The 37-yr-old officer, a Private at the Gilgil KDF Camp, died in his house at Kahawa Wendani in Kiambu’s Ruiru sub-county, when his wife’s jaws cast her teeth through his thumb, chest and shoulder,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement on Sunday.

“A tiff over an unestablished matter had raptured into a major ding-dong at midnight, before the lady-Violet Asale-resorted to the unlikely weapon that cut short her husband’s life.”

Upon realizing that the officer had developed convulsions and was in a critical condition, DCI said, Violet rushed him to Kahawa Garrison health centre, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The woman, who has since been arrested, is being treated as a murder suspect pending further investigations.

“As the body awaits autopsy, Violet Asale remains in custody as a suspect of murder. More investigations are ongoing,” added DCI.

