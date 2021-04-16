KDF Officer Killed After Bandits Attack Military Camp in Baringo

Tension remains high in the volatile Baringo south area following the killing of a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer by bandits last night.

The officer is said to have been fatally shot in an exchange of fire with the armed bandits who raided a military camp in Mukutani, Marigat Sub-county at around 8pm.

The camp is home to a contingent of security officers including the General Service Unit (GSU), Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), and KDF officers.

The incident was confirmed by area chief Benjamin Lecher who expressed fears over the rising tension in the area.

“The soldier was killed in a firefight. His body is still lying at the camp. There is still tension in the area,” said Lecher.

The attack comes days after Rift Valley Regional Police Commander George Natembeya imposed a 6p-6am curfew in Baringo North, Turkana East and Laikipia over insecurity.

The region has gained notoriety over banditry activities with a number of security officers and civilians having been killed in the area in the recent past.

“We have decided that even though the 30 days allowance was to end on April 23, we do not have time to wait. We have decided to restore the security operation which shall begin tomorrow. The operation this time will be more lethal,” he said on April 6.

“We shall not just target Baringo but also Turkana East and Laikipia. You already know that thugs still cattle and hide them at Laikipia nature conservancy. Some residents of Turkana East have also been firing guns rampantly.”

On April 13, Natembeya extended the curfew to Baragoi Town and the entire Samburu North Constituency in Samburu County.

The officer said the measures are aimed at paving way for security operations aimed at disarming and flashing out bandits who carry out cattle rustling in the area.

