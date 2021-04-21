KDF Officer Fatally Shot During Robbery in Utawala

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer was fatally shot on Monday in a robbery in Nairobi’s Utawala area.

Witnesses said Senior private Joseph Mwangi, 30, was walking home at around 8 pm when he was accosted by three thugs riding on a motorcycle.

The gang demanded his backpack causing a scuffle which led to the shoot.

One of his attackers then shot private Mwangi in the back and quickly made away with the bag.

Guards at a nearby home rushed to the scene of incident and rushed the officer to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The bullet entered and exited the lower abdomen. Police who visited the crime scene did not recover the spent cartridge.

Investigators revisited the scene on Tuesday to collect evidence.

The deceased’s remains have since been moved to the morgue.

Cases of muggings have been on the rise especially with the harsh economic times occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of Kenyans have lost their sources of income as employers cut cost so as to stay afloat.

Police have advised civilians not to resist orders from thugs during a robbery.

