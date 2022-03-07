KDF Officer Arrested for Defiling Class Seven Pupil

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier who defiled a class seven pupil in Langas, Uasin Gishu county.

The soldier identified as Elly Kipkoech based at 9KA, Second Brigade reportedly took advantage of a 12-year-old girl in Eldoret town.

The minor is said to have reported home late and when questioned about why she was late by the mother she revealed that she had been held hostage by a man who had taken advantage of her.

Upon further interrogation, the mother noticed blood stains on her daughter’s undergarments and pleaded with her to reveal the identity of the perpetrator.

It was then that detectives based in Eldoret put up efforts to trace the suspect who had gone into hiding at Green Park estate.

The two have undergone necesarry medical tests at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital while Kipkoech is currently held at Langas police station awaiting arraignment after he was positively identified by the victim.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit, remains on high alert following an increase in sexual offences and commits to bring every perpetrator of the vice to book, regardless of the positions they hold in society,” the DCI said.

