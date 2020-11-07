KDF Officer Among Four People Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping Kasarani Man

A Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer aged 28, was among four people arrested by detectives for kidnapping a man in Kasarani.

“A @kdfinfo senior private aged 28 years together with three other individuals have been arrested by DCI detectives based at Kasarani. The four are in custody following a incident where a 24 year old man was kidnapped from his residence at Kasarani and taken to an unknown place,” DCI tweeted.

DCI boss George Kinoti without disclosing the names of the victim and perpetrators, said the 24-year-old victim was taken from his home to an unknown location.

The victim’s relatives reported their kin’s disappearance leading to an investigation.

Detectives based in Kasarani found the victim at a house in Kahawa Wendani. With him were two men and two women.

“Upon receiving this report from the victims relative, investigations commenced immediately leading to the rescue of the victim who was holed up in a house at Kahawa Wendani where the four individuals, two men and two women were found therein,” Kinoti added.

Sleuths also recovered a Toyota Noah used to pick up the victim, his mobile phone and other items.

The four are in custody as police investigate the issue further.

“A Toyota Noah that was used to pick the victim from his house, the victim’s mobile phone among other items were recovered by the detectives.

“Futher investigations are oncourse to establish the motive of this incident.”

