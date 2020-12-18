KDF Officer, 3 Others Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping A Businessman In Nyeri

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), have arrested a Kenya Defence Forces Private and three civilians over a kidnapping incident in Nyeri County.

According to the DCI, Private Kelvin Muturi together with his accomplices Kelvin Gacheru, Francis Mwangi and Peter Mwangi, all aged between 26 and 32 years, kidnapped the businessman whose identity was not revealed at Kiawara Trading Centre in Nyeri.

The four, DCI said on Friday, lured the unsuspecting businessman to their trap through his employee’s mobile phone.

“Upon arriving where the gang’s vehicle, a Toyota Fielder KCE 348J lay in wait, the victim was bundled inside and whisked towards Nyeri town, ” DCI said in a statement on Twitter.

“However, detectives acting on the abduction report pursued them swiftly, accosted the abductors and rescued the victim.”

The vehicle was impounded.

The suspects, the directorate said, are in lawful custody pending further investigations and arraignment.

The incident comes slightly over a month after another military man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a man in Kasarani.

The officer aged 28 years was arrested alongside three other people by detectives based in Kasarani.

“A @kdfinfo senior private aged 28 years together with three other individuals have been arrested by DCI detectives based at Kasarani. The four are in custody following a incident where a 24 year old man was kidnapped from his residence at Kasarani and taken to an unknown place,” DCI tweeted.

