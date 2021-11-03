KDF Launches Television, Radio Studios at the Defence Headquarters

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have launched state-of-the-art, fully-equipped television and radio studios at its headquarters in Nairobi.

The studios were officially opened by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Robert Kibochi on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the newly-constructed Strategic Communications Office at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

The new office block will be used for various productions that will enable continuous flow of information to Kenyans and the wider audience.

“KDF considers Strategic Communication as a vital activity that will support future military operations as well as the national interest,” said KDF in a statement.

The KDF Communication department was established in the year 2009 as Public Affairs with the aim of telling KDF stories both in operations and in peacetime. In 2021, the KDF command established Strategic Communication to be able to “achieve communication objectives in the ever-changing threat environment”.

During the ceremony, the CDF lauded the efforts of the Strategic Communications team office in informing and shaping the public opinion on Kenya Defence Forces’ activities and engagements, noting that information is an instrument of power and KDF is committed to ensuring effective communication of all KDF operations.

