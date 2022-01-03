KDF Issues Stern Warning As 57 People Arrested With Fake Calling Letters

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has warned the general public against falling prey to recruitment scams through fraudsters masquerading as KDF personnel.

This is after 57 people were found with fake recruitment letters in the recently concluded document verification process.

In a statement on Monday, KDF said the individuals were apprehended and handed over to the National Police Service for further action.

Successful candidates are set to begin their training after the two-week exercise.

“Successful candidates for the various cadets positions are advised to report to the Kenya Military Academy (KMA) in Lanet-Nakuru, on dates indicated on their respective official calling letters,” KDF said.

The recruits will undergo a six-month foundational military training.

“This will be followed with more specialized training at their respective units upon passing out,” KDF added.

The recent recruitment process saw a number of KDF imposters and military personnel arrested over fraud.

On December 6, 2021, James Maina was arrested while attempting to con a civilian Sh378,000 in Eldoret.

The suspect, who was armed with a fake calling letter, claimed to be in a position to secure a KDF position for the victim’s son.

A week earlier, police had also arrested another imposter for attempting to defraud a woman Sh400,000 in the recruitment scam.

