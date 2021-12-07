KDF Imposter Busted Coning Civilian Sh378,000 In Recruitment Fraud

Police in Eldoret have arrested a man for impersonating a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer in a plot to swindle a member of the public.

James Maina was arrested on Monday, December 6, while allegedly coning a civilian of Ksh378,000, pretending to be in a position to secure a KDF position for the victim’s son in the just concluded countrywide recruitment exercise.

According to the police, the suspect had issued the victim with a fake KDF calling letter bearing the son’s name.

He is currently in police custody as investigation into the case continues.

KDF, in a statement on Tuesday, warned Kenyans against falling prey to fraudsters keen to swindle them of their hard-earned money.

“KDF reminds all Kenyans that the field recruitment exercise was officially closed on 26th November 2021,” KDF said.

KDF further stated that any person who presents a fake calling letter at military training institutions will be arrested.

“Official calling letters were issued at the recruitment centres by the Senior Recruiting Officer,” KDF added.



