KDF Imposter Arrested After Attempting To Con Woman Sh400,000 in Recruitment Fraud

A suspect who impersonated a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel in an attempt to con a woman Sh400,000 has been arrested in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

KDF said Isaac Serem was arrested at Soy area on Friday, November 26, for suspicion of recruitment fraud.

The suspect, while in possession of a fake KDF calling letter, was attempting to con the female victim on the pretext of securing her daughter a slot in the just concluded KDF countrywide recruitment exercise.

At the time of arrest, Serem was donning military fatigues associated with the military.

It’s not clear how he got the uniform.

The suspect is currently in police custody awaiting presentation to court for prosecution.

KDF warned Kenyans against falling prey to fraudsters keen to swindle them of their hard-earned money.

“KDF reminds all Kenyans that the recruitment exercise has been concluded and any person purporting to assist anyone secure a slot into the military is a con and should be reported to the nearest police station or through the KDF hotlines: 0726419709/0120300599,” KDF said on Saturday on Saturday night.

KDF nationwide recruitment exercise for GSO Cadets, GSO Graduate Cadets, General Duty Recruits and Defence Forces Constables officially came to an end on Friday.

Several military officials were arrested in connection with fraud related to the exercise.

KDF maintained that the exercise was free and fair and anyone who will present themselves to training institutions without an official calling letter will be arrested.

