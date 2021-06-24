KDF Confirms Fatalities in Kajiado Military Chopper Crash

The Kenya Defence Forces has confirmed fatalities in the Thursday morning crash involving a military chopper at OlTepesi area in Ngong, Kajiado County.

The KAF helicopter Mi 171 E that was on a training mission crash-landed and burst into flames at around 9am.

In a statement, KDF Spokesperson Zippora Kioko said all the passengers on board were accounted for and have been moved to safety.

The injured, Colonel Kioko said, were airlifted and are receiving treatment at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital in Nairobi.

“The entire KDF fraternity wishes them quick recovery,” she said.

“Regrettably, following the crash, we suffered fatalities.”

She noted that the process of communicating with the families to relay the information and KDF condolences is underway.

Read: Army Chopper Crashes In Kajiado, Goes Up In Flames

An investigation into the cause of the crash has also been launched.

“Aircraft accident investigators are also at the crash site to establish the cause of the accident. The entire KDF thanks the locals and all the first responders for their assistance during the rescue,” the statement adds.

Whereas the KDF Spokesperson didn’t mention the number of deaths confirmed, reports indicate that 10 soldiers were killed in the Thursday morning incident.

13 others were injured in the crash.

The incident comes five months after another crash in the Tsavo East National Park involving a military chopper claimed four lives.

Those who died were two colonels and one private.

The Kenya Airforce aircraft registration number Y12 was headed to Voi from Nairobi before crashing in the park.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu