KDF Choppers With Special Message To Medics Excite Kenyans

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), as a sign of standing in solidarity with medical workers, has flown military choppers with banners bearing a special message.

The messages displayed on the banners were “God Bless Medics” while the other one was “Stay At Home.”

The messages were aimed to encourage the medics who are on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 in the country, as well as to call upon Kenyans to stay home and curb the spread of the virus.

Taking to their Twitter page, they shared the videos with the caption.”From one soldier to another! We Salute Kenya’s Healthcare workers.”

Globally, different countries have shown support and stood in solidary with their health workers in different ways.

There have been instances of good gesture where the medics are offered food and other personal essentials by people of goodwill.

Also, through social media, some netizens have proven solidarity by taking part in singing sessions during changes in shifts at the hospitals as they prayed and sang along to worship hymns.

In the UK for example, citizens led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson have on several occasions led the country in giving medical workers a clap for their efforts to contain the virus terming it a clap for carers.’

Today, the Kenya Editor’s Guild (KEG) announced that it was starting a campaign in conjunction with the Kenya Medical Association and National Nurses Association of Kenya to urge Kenyans to spare a minute every Wednesday at noon to clap for health workers.

This was communicated in a statement by the KEG President Churchill Otieno.

“We celebrate professionals who selflessly continue to serve on the frontline, and ask the public to make their work easier by staying at home.”

The Chairman for Nurses Association Alfred Obendo also echoed the move indicating that the campaign would help change lives.

“The campaign will impact the lives of health care workers by giving them morale and support which is crucial in dealing with the pandemic, ” he said.

Further, Obengo added, “Sometimes, just to hear someone tell you that you are doing a good job is all it takes. We depend on their conviction, no matter the circumstances, to treat us every day with their clinical excellence but also to deliver that care with compassion. As among those on the frontline of getting us through this pandemic, we need to shore up their resilience with our gratitude.”

The move has excited netizens who took to social media to applaud the good work. Here are some reactions:

Love it. We are in this fight together. I am proud of your service. — Ismail M Shaiye (@Ismail_Shaiye) April 21, 2020

Indeed God bless,heal and protect Kenya as a whole.🙏 #komeshacorona our medics hats off for the good job👍 — DõLà dë dollars (@mercydollar9) April 21, 2020

A simple thank you and a kind gesture can go a long way to boost the morale and show appreciation for our healthcare workers.We say Shukran to our medics!!!#KomeshaCorona — Michael KE (@Michael_Mike_ke) April 21, 2020

