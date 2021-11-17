KDF Captain Robert Mutai Arraigned Over Sh300,000 Recruitment Bribe

A Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) Captain Robert Kipkorir Mutai was on Tuesday arraigned before a court-martial to face charges of recruitment malpractices.
He appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. Boaz Ombewa at Lang’ata Barracks to face charges related to the national recruitment drive in February 2021.
He was charged with obtaining money under false pretenses in violation of Section 313 of the Penal Code and conduct prejudicing good order and service discipline in violation of Section 121 of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, 2012.
Read: Woman Charged with Stealing Sh834,000 from KDF Canteen
according to the court prosecutor Lieutenant Colonel Arnet Naija.
Captain Mutai was accused of obtaining Sh90,000 from Mahamed Shambaro on February 09, 2021 in exchange for Abdulaziz Barisa Shambaro’s recruitment in Garsen recruiting center.
He is also said to have obtained Sh210,000 from Sgt. Mwanaisha Abdalla in Marafa, Kilifi county, under the guise of assisting Suleiman Hare Kaginya’s recruitment into the Kenya Defense Forces.
The accused denied the charges and his case was adjourned to January 25, 2022.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu