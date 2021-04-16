KCSE Marking To Kick off in Three Weeks – CS Magoha

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination marking will start in three weeks, Education CS Prof George Magoha has said.

Speaking from Naivasha on Friday, the CS said security measures are already in place to ensure the process runs smoothly.

He added that teachers involved in the exercise will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“The government is keen to vaccinate all teachers, mainly those above 58 years, but we shall start with those involved in marking the exams,” said Magoha.

While admitting to exam malpractices, the CS did however thank teachers and security officers for delivering on their mandate.

“We had some unfortunate incidents where some teachers posted the exam on social media, and we have identified them. Those who went beyond the call of duty will be handsomely rewarded,” he stated.

For students who have completed their exams and will be traveling to the disease infected zone, the CS said the ministry has made travel plans for them.

“We have lockdown in five counties but we have made plans with security officers for the safe passage of all the candidates,” Magoha added.

In a letter dated April 9, Julius Jwan, the Principal Secretary in charge of Early Learning and Basic Education issued the guidelines to all County Directors of Education on how the candidates would travel home.

PS Jwan directed county directors to work with County Commissioners and Principals of Secondary schools to ensure that the candidates’ travel was facilitated.

Schools were directed to organize with transport companies so that students are picked from school after the exams.

The School principals were also instructed to communicate with parents about all the transport arrangements.

