KCSE, KCPE Exams Cancelled, Schools To Reopen January 2021- CS Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced that schools will reopen in January 2021.

According to the CS, there will be no Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KSCE) and Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) examinations this year as they have all been pushed to 2021.

“In consultation with the Ministry of Health, we have agreed schools to reopen when daily Covid-19 cases reduce consistently for 14 days. Social and physical distancing is the most critical factor in ensuring the safety of learners,” the CS said.

The CS further added, “Inter-county movement of students will cause severe challenges with high incidents of infections. We are happy to inform Kenyans that the president accepted the recommendations.”

Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation following the measures previously imposed to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In his speech, President Kenyatta lifted the movement restrictions placed on Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera. He also reopened places of worship directing them to keep the numbers to a minimum of 100 and discouraged people in the vulnerable age bracket from attending.

The Ministry of Education and stakeholders were directed to jointly notify the public on the 2020 academic calendar for basic education as well as tertiary institutions not later than tomorrow.

During the President’s speech on June 6, he directed the Ministry of Education to develop guidelines to ensure the safety of its students upon reopening of schools. At the time, he had pointed towards a gradual reopening of schools from September.

However, in the last one month, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country with 7,886 confirmed cases to date.

In his Monday address, President Kenyatta also voiced concerns over the worrying trends of increased Gender-Based Violence cases and teenage pregnancies in the country.

“Exercise civil responsibility and bring these unfortunate incidences to an end. If the family ins under attack, the state is under attack. If the family is weak, the nation is weak,” he said.

