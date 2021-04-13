KCSE Candidate Fatally Stabbed By Boyfriend in Kitui

Police have launched a probe after a female student, who was sitting for the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations was fatally stabbed by her alleged boyfriend in Kitui County under unclear circumstances.

According to an eyewitness, the 27-year-old man visited the Form Four student at her home in Kavasya and a quarrel ensued between them on Monday.

The man then pulled out a knife and stabbed the girl repeatedly, killing her.

The assailant, the eyewitness said, attempted suicide by stabbing himself with the knife shortly after the incident.

He was rescued by neighbours and he is currently receiving treatment at Kitui County Referral Hospital.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kitui County Hospital mortuary as the probe continues.

