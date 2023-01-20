KCSE 2022: 1,140 Candidates Score Grade A

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has released the Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results for 2022.

About 841,416 candidates sat for the exams between December 2 and December 23.

Speaking at Mitihani House on Friday, Machogu said the government released the results early to allow the learners more time to transition to institutions of higher learning.

“As I have already stated 841,416 candidates sat for 2022 KCSE examinations compared to 826,807 candidates in 2021,” said the minister.

443,644 of the candidates were male, while 437,772 were female.

According to CS Machogu, 14 counties had more male than female candidates compared to 17 counties in 2021.

The counties included Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Turkana, Samburu, West Pokot, Kajiado, Narok, Homa Bay, Migori, Garissa and Mandera.

He also noted that there was a significant improvement in the performance of 17 subjects compared to 11 subjects in 2021.

1,140 candidates obtained an overall A grade compared to 1,138, in 2021. 173,345 candidates scored C+ and above.

The number of candidates with D+ and above was 522, 588 (59.14 per cent ) compared to 442, 251 (53.29 per cent) in 2021.

Some 30,822 students scored below E.

