KCPE2021 Results: Magata Bruce Mackenzie from Gilgil Hills Academy Tops With 428 Marks [LIST]

Magata Bruce Mackenzie is the top candidate in the recently concluded 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

Mackenzie, who sat his exams at Gilgil Hills Academy, scored 428 marks out of the possible 500.

The second candidate is Momanyi Ashley Kerubo from Makini School with 427 marks.

Other top candidates are:

(3) Kwoma Charity Buyanzi – Holy Family Misikhu Girls Primary School – 426

(4) Mbugua Sharon Wairimu Muteti – Emmanuel Academy – 426 marks

(5) Muteti Shantel Ndinda – Kitengela International School – 426 marks

(6) Stanley Otieno Omondi – Rofin Field Junior School – 426 marks

(7) Wekesa Naomi – Whitestar Academy – 426 marks

(8) Kimani Ethan Karuga – Stepping Stones Preparatory – 426 marks

(9) Njeru Joel Junior Musyoka – Nyagwa Primary – 425 marks

(10) Muriuki Victor – PCEA Mwimbi Boarding Primary school- 425 marks

(11) Diana Rose Natolo – Fesbeth Academy – 425

(12) Kaberia Emmanuel Munene – New Bambini – 425

13 Emmanuel Kiplagat Ngetich – Moi Primary School Kabarak – 425

(14) George Maurice Otieno – Hill School – 425

Announcing the results on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the overall performance improved compared to last year despite a drop in the overall score from 433.

“The mean average performance and quality of grades for all candidates is higher,” said Magoha.

“For example, whereas 8,091 (0.68%) candidates scored between 400 and 500 in 2020 the number increased to 11,857 (0.97%) in 2021.”

A total of 1,225,597 candidates sat for the KCPE exams.

The 2021 candidates, like their 2020 colleagues, wrote the test during the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted learning for several months in 2020 leading to the postponement of the national exams. The normal school calendar is expected to resume in 2023 after another exam scheduled for later this year.

The 2021 candidates can access their results by sending an SMS with their index number followed by KCPE, in capital letters, to 20076.

