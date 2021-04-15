KCPE2020 Results: Mumo Faith From Kari Mwailu Primary Tops with 433 Marks

Mumo Faith is the top candidate in the recently concluded 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

Mumo, who sat her exams at Kari Mwailu Primary School, scored 433 marks.

The results were released on Thursday by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Other top 15 candidates are:

2. Wesonga Yvette — Nanzala Chogoria Girls (432 marks)

3. Muriithi Angel Gakenia — Maseno Girls Boarding(432 marks)

4. Wanyonyi Samuel Makhanu — Nzoia Sugar Co. (431 marks)

5. Castro Williams — Crystal Hill Academy (431 marks)

6. Tarus Chepkemboi Laureen – St Mathew’s Septonok (431 marks)

7. Kipkirui Abiud — Lessos Hills Adventist (430 marks)

8. Mwangi Margaret Waruguru – Karatina D.E.B (429 marks)

9. Bernice Checed Omondi — Nairobi Primary (429 marks)

10. Kiogora Joy Nkatha — Chogoria Girls (429 marks)

11. Daniel Chris Mboya – Crystal Hill Academy (428 marks)

12. Njenga Lowell Mwagambo — Emmanuel Springs Academy (428 marks)

13. Jeff Mutugi — Fred’s Academy (428 marks)

14. Polycup Kiyondi Ombongi — Ober Boys (428 marks)

15. Debrah Zawadi — Emmanuel Springs Academy (428 marks)

While releasing the results CS Magoha noted that the 2020 candidates performed better than the 2019 candidates although the top mark dropped from 440.

The 2020 candidates wrote the test during the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted learning for several months last year leading to the postponement of the exams.

“Many doomsayers predicted that candidates of the 2020 KCPE Examination will perform dismally. The good news, however, is that performance of candidates in the 2020 KCPE is commendable and has shown no remarkable difference from the performance of the past years,” said Magoha.

Girls performed slightly better in English, Kiswahili and Kenyan Sign Language.

On the other hand, boys performed better in Maths, Science and Social Studies.

A total of 2,543 candidates who registered for the KCPE exam did not sit the test, Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) CEO Mercy Karogo said during the release of results.

A total of 1,179,182 sat the KCPE exams.

Candidates can access their results by sending an SMS with their index number followed by KCPE, in capital letters, to 20076.

