KCPE Results Set to be Released Today

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results are set to be released later today.

BREAKING: KCPE results to be announced today by Education CS Prof George Magoha pic.twitter.com/nEmvSR7AFu — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) April 15, 2021

Last week while in Kisumu, Education CS George Magoha announced that KCPE results would be out in two weeks.

This was after he revealed that the marking had already commenced with Insha and Composition underway.

The candidates are also expected to join Form One later in July 2021, PS for Early Learning and Basic Education Dr Julius Jwan said.

The ministry is however yet to settle for a specific date for admissions.

Nearly 1.2 million candidates wrote the 2020 exams after resuming school in October after the school calendar was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools were closed indefinitely in March 2020 when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Kenya.

Speaking on Monday, Magoha also revealed that the current school calendar will not be altered, with the third term set to begin on May 10.

“On the school calendar, I am leaping forward and hoping that since it looks like the Covid-19 pandemic curve is starting to flatten, there may be no need, for now, to summon education stakeholders to look afresh at the timetable,” said Magoha.

