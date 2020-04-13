KCPE, KCSE Exams Risk Postponement Over Uncertainty Due To COVID-19 Menace

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) risk postponement over the uncertainty caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Officials in the education sector are scheduled to review the KCPE, KSCE and other important education programs with the view of postponement.

According to the Star, the COVID-19 pandemic has interfered with school calendars hence need to adjust in case the uncertainty leads to further confusion.

Last week, numerous questions were raised over the fate of learners following COVID-19 menace that has caused 8 deaths and 197 positive confirmed cases, countrywide.

There were speculations that learners would be forced to repeat classes due to the cancellation of the academic calendars.

Following the first cases of COVID-19 that were reported in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that all learning institutions be closed down and learners sent home for their safety.

The learners had barely completed their first term of the year and with the uncertainty of how long the COVID-19 pandemic would last, learning remains suspended.

In a phone interview with a local media, Education CS George Magoha stated that the school calendar would only be re-adjusted when the government manages to control the virus.

CS Magoha indicated that the Ministry was yet to make a complete and firm decision regarding the fate of learners adding that it was beyond them.

“If by the grace of God the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, we will adjust the calendar and carry on. If it is not controlled, a decision will be made at that time. It is what all Kenyans know that I know too. None of us knows when the virus will end. Let us just wait and see what will happen. If a decision is going to be made, it shall be made. None has been as of yet and we are all hoping for the best,” Magoha said.

Currently, different homeschooling programs have been initiated by parents, teachers and the government, where online classes have been encouraged and are into practice.

CS Magoha announced on March 23, 2020, that classes would be resumed via internet and broadcast media, with KBC expected to broadcast the programs from Monday to Friday.

