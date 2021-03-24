KCPE Candidates To Join Form One In July 2021 – PS Jwan

2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates will join Form One in July 2021, PS for Early Learning and Basic Education Dr Julius Jwan has said.

According to Mr Jwan, the ministry is yet to settle for a specific date for admissions.

Speaking in Nakuru while presiding over the supervision of exams at Harambee Khalsa Primary School, the PS warned school heads against hiking fees without consulting the ministry.

Today marks the end of the three-day exam period which began on Monday.

Nearly 1.2 million candidates wrote the 2020 exams after resuming school in October after the school calendar was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools were closed indefinitely in March 2020 when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Kenya.

Since then, the country has been through three waves of the virus, with the third wave proving to be lethal.

In the last three weeks alone, thousands of infections have been reported with double-digit deaths.

The PS, also urged Kenyans to be sensitive especially when addressing young girls who wrote their exams while pregnant.

“Forcing them to name those who impregnated them will be contributing to their mental anguish”.

