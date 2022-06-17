KCB, NBK Win Big At Think Business Banking Awards 2022

The Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) have won big in this year’s Think Business Banking Awards.

KCB Bank triumphed in this year’s annual celebration of Kenya’s insurance sector winning a total of 6 awards in an event organized by Think Business Limited.

The bank was recognized as the most customer-centric Bancassurance Intermediary- Winner, Best Bancassurance Intermediary in non-life and non-embedded products-Winner, Best Bancassurance Intermediary in Technology Application-Winner, Best Bancassurance Intermediary in Life products-Winner, The risk management award-Bancassurance Intermediary- 1st Runners Up and Best Bancassurance Intermediary-2nd Runners Up

Speaking on the awards, KCB CEO and MD Paul Russo welcomed the recognition adding that the group has been at the forefront in providing an enabling environment for economic recovery.

“In our daily endeavors, we have always strived to give a sustainable backing to our customers. These awards are proof that we have been able to meet our customers’ needs and we still promise to always put the customer first.”

Read: Kiambu County, KCB Partner to Launch Sh1.3 billion Fund for SMEs

The National Bank of Kenya, which is also under the KCB Group umbrella, was recognized as the 1st Runners Up in Best Bancassurance Intermediary and the most customer-centric Bancassurance Intermediary.

“Such recognitions reaffirm our continued efforts to support our customers and are proof that we are indeed impacting this the public positively.”

The awards are organized by Think Business Limited, a strategic research, data, and information company specializing in the financial sector.

The awards are designed to assess, recognize and celebrate innovation, prudence, and stability in the sector by recognizing individuals and organizations that have exhibited outstanding performance in the sector over the past financial year.

The awards focus on process first and most importantly, on financial stability and growth of industry players.







Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...