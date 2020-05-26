KCB Closes Mvita Branch For Three Days After Employee Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) announced the closure of its Mvita, Mombasa County branch on Tuesday.

In a statement, bank CEO Joshua Oigara explained that an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He also revealed that those who worked closely with the said individual have been duly notified and undergoing counselling.

Contact tracing, Mr Oigara stated, has also commended.

“The affected staff who were working with him have been informed and are currently undergoing counseling and screening to ensure their safety and well-being,” he said.

With the approval of the Central Bank, the CEO said, the branch will remain closed for three days to allow proper cleaning and disinfecting of the premises.

“Our priority remains to safeguard the safety and well-being of all our staff, customers, and other stakeholders during these difficult times,” he added.

He also advised affected customers to seek services from nearby branches or use other platforms – mobile banking, KCB-M-Pesa, Vooma, and internet banking.

Mombasa has continued to report a huge chunk of infections particularly in Mvita and Old Town.

On Tuesday, out of the 62 new infections, Mombasa recorded 16 cases with one being from Mvita.

Kenya’s tally stands at 1,348 having tested 64,264 samples since the disease broke out in the country mid-March.

Recovered cases have so far risen to 405 with 52 deaths.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman on Tuesday called on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers in the ongoing targeted mass testing in Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

