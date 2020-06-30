KCB Branch Manager Sayid Ibrahim Acquitted in Ksh26 Million Wajir County Embezzlement Suit

Magistrate Teresia Murigi has acquitted Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) branch manager Sayid Ibrahim in Ksh26 million Wajir county embezzlement suit.

The Magistrate ruled that evidence on record did not establish a case against him.

In the case, the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission said that Ksh26 million was withdrawn for the purchase of two luxury vehicles for the county but instead, only one second-hand vehicle was purchased at an inflated price and a balance of Ksh12 million pocketed.

Among those mentioned in the case include nephew of Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi, Mr Osman Abdi Jimale who is said to have purchased a secondhand vehicle for the county.

Two companies, Daayo Construction and General Supplies Limited, were used to loot the county after which the amount was transferred to the account of Yasmin Jama Abdullahi, the wife to Mr Jimale.

Ksh14 million was used to purchase the Toyota Landcruiser v8, registration number KCQ 004U from Cosmos Cars Limited. The vehicle, as of February 2020, had not been transferred to the county government, and its registration remained under the name Cosmos Cars Limited.

In tracing the money, EACC found that on July 2, 2018 Ksh26 million was paid to Daayo for the purchase of two vehicles for the county government.

A day later, Ksh14 million was transferred to Cosmos Cars Limited and the remaining Ksh12 million wired to Fine Trust Limited, a company linked to Osman Jimale’s wife Yasmin. The account was held at Kenya Commercial Bank Wajir branch.

