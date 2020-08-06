KCB FC Axe Ten Players As Clubs Continue To Shuffle Their Squads

KPL side KCB FC have dropped ten players as they plot for an uncertain future.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, which does not help the situation, clubs have continued with transfer business in anticipation of the next season.

KCB, who flattered to deceive in the abandoned season, join the fray and have started by offloading players deemed surpluses to requirements.

Among notable exclusions from the den include former K. Sharks and Gor Mahia defender Pascal Ogweno, who barely settled after his signing in the January transfer window.

Ex-Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka prolific striker Stephen Waruru has also been shown the door, so is experienced Ugandan goalkeeper Allan Owiny.

Others dropped are Eston Esiye, Bolton Omwenga, Eric Otieno, Brian Olango, Gabriel Mugabo, Kenneth Mukuria and Benson Amianda.

The move comes at a difficult economic time occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen most clubs fail in their mandate to pay players.

Defending KPL champions and arguably the most successful Kenyan club, Gor Mahia, has now gone five months without paying salaries.

Some clubs have also been forced to initiate massive salary cuts to stay a float.

Meanwhile, moneybags Wazito FC have already fired the first shot in the transfer business, snapping up Gor Mahia’s prodigy Boniface Omondi.

Wazito’s owner Ricardo Badoer recently confirmed the deal.

The former Agro Chemicals FC striker saw through his contract but K’Ogalo were reluctant to offer him a new one prompting his exit.

