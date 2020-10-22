in BUSINESS, HEALTH, NEWS

KCB Advantage Branch, Moi Avenue Closed After Customer Collapsed And Died

KCB Advantage Branch
KCB Advantage Branch. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Advantage Branch, Moi Avenue has been closed indefinitely after a customer collapsed and died in a suspected case of Covid-19.

In a statement, the management said that the incidence was reported to the police and they took over the matter.

“The Advantage Center will be temporarily closed. We encourage our customers to visit our other Advantage Centers or use alternative banking touchpoints such as Cash recyclers, ATMs, Cash Deposit Machines, Mobi, KCB-MPESA, Vooma and Internet Banking,” read the statement in part.

