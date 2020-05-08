KCAA Releases Draft Charges for Drone Operations

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has announced the costs for drone operations in the country. The draft fee structure details the amount you will need to pay for importation, registration, airworthiness certificate and training organization for drones.

All drones have to be identifiable and will therefore require registration as an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). KCAA will issue a certificate for registration. Only Kenyan citizens above 18 years and corporate bodies or national government/county government members can register drones.

Under the regulations, the drones have been classified into different categories. The categories A-C are based on the risk levels, and each of them have specific rules and regulations that have been laid out to guide operations.

Read: Aviation Authority Prohibits Use Of Drones, Warns Of Sh100,000 Fine

The regulations are for any persons who import, export, test, own, operate, procure, assemble, manufacture, modify or maintain drones in Kenya or intend to do so. The regulations also apply to use, registration and storage of drones in the country.

If the draft is approved, this is how much you will need to part with

Registration- Ksh3,000 Certificate of Registration issuance- Ksh2,000 Remote Air Operator Certificate (ROC) will remain Ksh100,000 and will cost you Ksh5,000 to renew. Addition of a UAS (drone) under the certificate will cost Ksh5,000 and inclusion of a new UAS type will cost Ksh20,000. Change of ownership- Ksh2,500 Amendment of the Certificate of Registration- Ksh4,000 Issuance of a temporary permit- Ksh10,000

In a nutshell, it will cost you up to Ksh125,000 to be allowed to own and operate a drone.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu