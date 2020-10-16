KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe Appointed CANSO Executive Committee Chairperson

Director General of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Captain Gilbert Kibe has been appointed as the new executive chairperson of the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO).

Kibe replaces the outgoing chairperson Rudy Kellar, who doubled up as the Executive Vice President, Service Delivery at NAV Canada.

Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) unites 186 air traffic management (ATM) service providers and suppliers.

“I am honoured to have been selected as chair of the CANSO Executive Committee. I have great faith in the ATM community and all that CANSO members have delivered in terms of transforming ATM, and I relish the task of working with industry key players across the globe to deliver a safe, seamless and sustainable future for the industry,” said Kibe.

Other key appointments include Gen. Luis Rodrigues Heraldo, Director General of DECEA, and Graeme Sumner, CEO of Airways New Zealand, as Executive Committee members at large. Don Thoma, CEO of Aireon, and Conor Mullan, Managing Director of Think Research Ltd, have also been re elected as Associate Member representatives.

“I would like to thank outgoing chair, Rudy Kellar, and member at large, Klaus Dieter Scheurle, for their dedication to CANSO. I would also like to welcome all our new Executive Committee members. They join a knowledgeable and experienced governance team, and together will help lead CANSO and the industry in addressing key challenges and securing our future. Such strong leadership and collaboration is essential in helping ATM and the aviation industry more broadly build back better and stronger than ever,” said Simon Hocquard, Director General of CANSO.

