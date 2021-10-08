Veteran KBC Swahili News Anchor Badi Muhsin is Dead

Veteran KBC Swahili news anchor Badi Muhsin, 67, has died.

The news anchor passed on on Friday afternoon in Mombasa County.

His brother, Hafidh Muhsin, who spoke to KBC said the deceased had lunch and later retired to his room. He never woke up.

According to the deceased’s relative only identified as Nassor, who spoke to the Standard, the renowned broadcaster called a friend telling them he was unwell. He, however, declined to seek medical attention.

“He called a friend to say he was unwell. When the friend asked if he could take him [Badi] to the hospital, he declined saying he would be okay,” said Nassor.

Muhsin was in Mombasa for an assignment for his “Dira ya Magwiji” show that he hosts over the weekend.

His guest was Alice Tabu.

His brother said that the news anchor was going to travel to Makindu on Saturday before returning to Nairobi.

Muhsin was recalled from retirement when KBC rebranded in June.

He will be remembered for his mastery of the Swahili language.

Until his demise, Muhsin had worked with the national broadcaster for 30 years.

KBC Managing Director Dr. Naim Bilal described the deceased as a disciplined and dedicated news anchor who loved and enjoyed his work.

His family is yet to decide whether he will be laid to rest Mombasa or Nairobi as his remains lie at his brother’s Bamburi home in Mombasa.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

